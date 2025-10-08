The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 36.6 billion to the Ministry of Defense: the funds will go to the development of the defense industry complex

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 36.6 billion hryvnias for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. These funds will be used to implement defense industry development programs and a number of other important tasks, said Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Today, the Government allocated UAH 36.6 billion for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. This is a financial resource to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. - Shmyhal stated.

We will distribute it to cover the most priority needs:

• implementation of defense industry development programs;

• introduction of new technologies;

• expansion of production capacities of the defense industry;

• procurement of weapons and military equipment.

In addition, according to the minister, another UAH 500 million will additionally go to support Ukrainian gunsmiths.

We are working comprehensively and systematically to strengthen Ukraine with domestically produced weapons that will inflict irreparable losses on the enemy. - Shmyhal added.

Supplement

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine, Heiko Toms, Ukraine's priority needs - financing drone production and strengthening air defense (AD), as well as cooperation in the defense-industrial complex (DIC).

Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which provides for the creation of joint defense production facilities, technology exchange, and attracting EU funding. Denys Shmyhal noted that joint projects will strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries and support the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the war.