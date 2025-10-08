$41.320.03
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 36.6 billion for the needs of the Ministry of Defense for programs to develop the defense industry complex and procure weapons. An additional UAH 500 million was allocated to support Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 36.6 billion to the Ministry of Defense: the funds will go to the development of the defense industry complex

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 36.6 billion hryvnias for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. These funds will be used to implement defense industry development programs and a number of other important tasks, said Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Today, the Government allocated UAH 36.6 billion for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. This is a financial resource to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

- Shmyhal stated.

We will distribute it to cover the most priority needs:

• implementation of defense industry development programs;

• introduction of new technologies;

• expansion of production capacities of the defense industry;

• procurement of weapons and military equipment.

In addition, according to the minister, another UAH 500 million will additionally go to support Ukrainian gunsmiths.

We are working comprehensively and systematically to strengthen Ukraine with domestically produced weapons that will inflict irreparable losses on the enemy.

- Shmyhal added.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine, Heiko Toms, Ukraine's priority needs - financing drone production and strengthening air defense (AD), as well as cooperation in the defense-industrial complex (DIC).

Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which provides for the creation of joint defense production facilities, technology exchange, and attracting EU funding. Denys Shmyhal noted that joint projects will strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries and support the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Denmark
Germany
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal