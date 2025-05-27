The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 4.3 billion hryvnias for "Ukrzaliznytsia": what the funds will be used for
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 4.3 billion hryvnias for "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the payment of salaries, fuel and lubricants, as well as electricity. This is support for the stability of railway transportation.
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate more than UAH 4.3 billion to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development for "Ukrzaliznytsia", which will be used to pay salaries, fuel and lubricants, and electricity.
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
Details
We also have a decision on the agenda today to allocate UAH 4.3 billion to support Ukrzaliznytsia. The stability of railway transportation is an important element of national security and defense of the country. Ukrzaliznytsia performs free transportation at the request of the military command, carries out evacuation flights and flights from the combat zone. Today's decision is also support for passengers, for whom tariffs do not change despite the increase in all costs.
Addition
The government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, reported in Telegram that the Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 4 billion 349 million to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development for Ukrzaliznytsia on a non-refundable basis at the expense of the state budget reserve fund to provide financial assistance to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of railway transport in the conditions of martial law, in particular, the transportation from the territories where hostilities are taking place and other socially significant transportation.
People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko clarified that the majority of these funds will go to the payment of salaries:
- more than UAH 3 billion for the payment of salaries;
- UAH 289 million 831 thousand for fuel and lubricants;
- UAH 902 million 696 thousand for electricity.
Let us remind you
