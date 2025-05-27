$41.570.06
Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 9030 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 28295 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 87652 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 172057 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 157551 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 166983 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 159395 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 112304 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99495 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 89165 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 4.3 billion hryvnias for "Ukrzaliznytsia": what the funds will be used for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 4.3 billion hryvnias for "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the payment of salaries, fuel and lubricants, as well as electricity. This is support for the stability of railway transportation.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 4.3 billion hryvnias for "Ukrzaliznytsia": what the funds will be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate more than UAH 4.3 billion to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development for "Ukrzaliznytsia", which will be used to pay salaries, fuel and lubricants, and electricity.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

We also have a decision on the agenda today to allocate UAH 4.3 billion to support Ukrzaliznytsia. The stability of railway transportation is an important element of national security and defense of the country. Ukrzaliznytsia performs free transportation at the request of the military command, carries out evacuation flights and flights from the combat zone. Today's decision is also support for passengers, for whom tariffs do not change despite the increase in all costs.

- Shmyhal said. 

Addition

The government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, reported in Telegram that the Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 4 billion 349 million to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development for Ukrzaliznytsia on a non-refundable basis at the expense of the state budget reserve fund to provide financial assistance to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of railway transport in the conditions of martial law, in particular, the transportation from the territories where hostilities are taking place and other socially significant transportation.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko clarified that the majority of these funds will go to the payment of salaries:

  • more than UAH 3 billion for the payment of salaries;
    • UAH 289 million 831 thousand for fuel and lubricants;
      • UAH 902 million 696 thousand for electricity.

         Let us remind you

        Repair work on the railway section between Yasinya and Voronenko has been completed ahead of schedule. 

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        EconomyPolitics
        Oleksiy Goncharenko
        Ukrainian Railways
        Denis Shmyhal
