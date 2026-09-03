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The "Book Country" festival in Kyiv has been postponed until spring for security reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The book festival at the Expocenter of Ukraine (VDNH) has been postponed due to the security situation in the capital. The organizers are planning a larger program in the spring.

The "Book Country" festival in Kyiv has been postponed until spring for security reasons

The organizers of the book festival "Book Country. Mysterious" announced the postponement of the event, which was to take place at the VDNG exhibition center in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the organizers, the decision was prompted by the security situation in the capital. The festival was planned to be held at VDNG, featuring a book fair, meetings with authors, and other activities.

We had been looking forward to this meeting so much. We were preparing a program, a large book fair, new activities, and surprises. We worked on the festival every day and believed until the very last moment that we would meet you at VDNG very soon. But unfortunately, not everything depends on us. Due to the security situation in the capital, we are forced to postpone "Book Country. Mysterious" until spring

- the statement said.

The organizers expressed hope that these few months would become "a time that we will all use productively to make our meeting even more vibrant".

Publishers will be able to recover after the attacks and prepare new books. Authors will be able to finish their manuscripts. Printing houses will be able to print new editions. And we will make the festival even larger, more interesting, and fuller

- the organizers concluded.

It will be recalled

In May, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska attended the opening of the "Book Arsenal". The head of state, who was on a visit to Sweden and was unable to attend the event, chose the books "1913: The Summer of the Century" and "A Time for Dignity. Justice in an Unjust World," which he presented to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Russia destroyed the warehouse of the publishing house "Knyholav", 250 thousand books lost19.07.26, 20:33 • 4144 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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