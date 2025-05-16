Rushdie attacker sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
03:59 PM • 75857 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:31 PM • 78197 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 51605 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 64791 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 63256 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 104774 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 76175 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 63970 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 160788 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172040 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
93%
748mm
Popular news

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

May 16, 10:57 AM • 19984 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45881 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 36333 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28510 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14587 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

03:59 PM • 75832 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 78159 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 289943 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 280355 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 341586 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 14613 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 28539 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 36362 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 45914 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 102223 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Rushdie attacker sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Hadi Matar, who attacked Salman Rushdie with a knife in 2022, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The writer lost an eye and is experiencing nightmares after the attack.

Rushdie attacker sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder

A man who attacked writer Salman Rushdie with a knife in front of a stunned audience in 2022, leaving the award-winning author blind in one eye, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

Hadi Matar, 27, stood silently as the judge announced the sentence. He did not deny attacking Rushdie, and when invited to address the court before sentencing, Matar issued some final insults to the writer. He said he believed in freedom of speech, but called Rushdie a "hypocrite."

"Salman Rushdie wants to disrespect other people," Matar said. "He wants to be a bully, he wants to bully other people. I don't agree with that."

Rushdie, 77, did not return to western New York for the sentencing but submitted a victim impact statement in which he said he has nightmares about what happened, said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt. 

Add

Video footage of the attack, taken by cameras at the venue and shown at trial, shows Matar approaching a seated Rushdie from behind and reaching for him to stab him in the torso with a knife. As onlookers gasp and scream, Rushdie is seen raising his hands and rising from his seat, walking and stumbling a few steps, while Matar hangs on him, waving and stabbing with a knife, until they both fall and find themselves surrounded by onlookers who rush to separate them.

In February, jurors found Matar guilty of attempted murder and assault after deliberating for less than two hours.

Judge David Foley told Matar that he found it remarkable that he chose to try to kill Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, a summer retreat that prides itself on the free exchange of ideas.

"We all have a right to have our own ideals; we all have a right to carry them," Foley said. "But when you prevent someone else from doing so by committing an act of violence, in the United States of America it must be a crime for which you must be held accountable."

The judge also sentenced Matar to seven years for injuring a person who was on stage with Rushdie, although that term will run concurrently with the other sentence.

After the attack, Rushdie spent 17 days in a Pennsylvania hospital and more than three weeks in a New York rehabilitation center. The author of Midnight's Children, The Moor's Last Sigh, and Victory City detailed his recovery in his 2024 memoir Knife.

Matar's lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, asked the judge to sentence him to 12 years in prison, citing his lack of a criminal record.

Schmidt, the prosecutor, said Matar deserved the maximum sentence of 25 years, saying Matar "designed this attack to inflict maximum damage not only on Rushdie, but on the entire community, the 1,400 people who were there to witness it."

What else to know

Matar next faces federal court on terrorism-related charges. While the first trial focused primarily on the details of the knife attack itself, the next is expected to delve into the more complex question of motive. He pleaded not guilty. If Matar is convicted on the federal charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities said Matar, a U.S. citizen, was trying to carry out a fatwa, or decree, issued decades earlier calling for Rushdie's death when he traveled from his home in Fairview, N.J., to attack Rushdie at a summer retreat about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo.

Matar believed the fatwa, first issued in 1989, was supported by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and endorsed in a 2006 speech by the group's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, according to federal prosecutors.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued the fatwa after the publication of Rushdie's novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Rushdie spent years on the run, but after Iran announced it would not enforce the decree, he traveled freely for the past quarter-century.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
New York City
United States
Iran
Brent
$65.44
Bitcoin
$103,702.50
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,189.99
Ethereum
$2,586.16