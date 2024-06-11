The newest type of troops of the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv

On Tuesday, June 11, a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv - the Unmanned Systems Forces. This makes Ukraine the first country to create such forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The swallow, created by a neural network, has become the symbol of the new kind of troops. As conceived by the command, the swallow is one of the most revered symbols in Ukrainian culture, signifying the news of victory.

First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk noted that unmanned systems will help protect the lives of the military and defeat the enemy to the fullest extent from combat formations to the Urals.

Sukharevsky: Creation of Unmanned Systems Forces will allow to inflict maximum losses on the enemy

We have a good prospect of winning the war against Russia. We can achieve this victory thanks to your intelligence, your perseverance, and what you are doing to protect the lives and health of our servicemen and women by increasingly using robots and unmanned systems to perform combat missions in the air, on the ground, and at sea - Havryliuk said .

At the same time, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi, noted that Ukraine is studying the experience of modern warfare and immediately implementing changes.

Today we have shown the whole world that Ukraine has moved away from the conservative approach. Today we have set a precedent. Thus, we are ready to dictate the rules of this war for further success - Sukharevsky emphasized.

Recall

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the draft Presidential Decree developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the General Staff on the creation of a separate type of troops in the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Subsequently, on May 10, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.