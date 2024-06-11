The newest type of troops of the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42327 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135417 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140723 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232099 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169413 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162509 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202845 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43712 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47316 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40508 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104873 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100399 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232099 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202845 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229032 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216412 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159750 views
Actual
The newest type of troops of the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv

The newest type of troops of the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33780 views

A new branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, was presented in Kyiv. The symbol of the new type of troops is a swallow created by a neural network. According to the command, the swallow is one of the most revered symbols in Ukrainian culture, signifying the news of victory.

On Tuesday, June 11, a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was presented in Kyiv - the Unmanned Systems Forces. This makes Ukraine the first country to create such forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The swallow, created by a neural network, has become the symbol of the new kind of troops. As conceived by the command, the swallow is one of the most revered symbols in Ukrainian culture, signifying the news of victory.

First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk noted that unmanned systems will help protect the lives of the military and defeat the enemy to the fullest extent from combat formations to the Urals. 

Sukharevsky: Creation of Unmanned Systems Forces will allow to inflict maximum losses on the enemy25.02.24, 13:08 • 23475 views

We have a good prospect of winning the war against Russia. We can achieve this victory thanks to your intelligence, your perseverance, and what you are doing to protect the lives and health of our servicemen and women by increasingly using robots and unmanned systems to perform combat missions in the air, on the ground, and at sea

- Havryliuk said . 

At the same time, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyi, noted that Ukraine is studying the experience of modern warfare and immediately implementing changes. 

Today we have shown the whole world that Ukraine has moved away from the conservative approach. Today we have set a precedent. Thus, we are ready to dictate the rules of this war for further success

- Sukharevsky emphasized. 

Recall

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the draft Presidential Decree developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the General Staff on the creation of a separate type of troops in the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Subsequently, on May 10, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising