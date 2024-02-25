$41.340.03
Sukharevsky: Creation of Unmanned Systems Forces will allow to inflict maximum losses on the enemy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23492 views

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the newly created airborne units would be a powerful resource on the battlefield capable of inflicting maximum losses on the enemy and responding asymmetrically to its actions.

Sukharevsky: Creation of Unmanned Systems Forces will allow to inflict maximum losses on the enemy

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces will be a powerful fist that will solve real problems on the battlefield and inflict maximum losses on the enemy.

This was stated by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vadym Sukharevsky at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", UNN reports .

Details

The goal of our team is threefold: efficiency, consistency and analysis of the use of the Unmanned Systems Forces we are forming. That is why the units that will be formed in the future will be a powerful fist that will solve real problems on the battlefield, which will be a reliable support arm for our combat brigades, for units that are already operating as part of our brigades. This will be the element that will allow us to respond asymmetrically to the enemy's actions, inflicting maximum losses on them

- Sukharevsky said.

Recall

President Zelenskyy signed a decree creating a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Unmanned Systems Force. According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, this is an important step in the modernization of Ukraine's military potential. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
