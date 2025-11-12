The Armed Forces of Ukraine report 216 combat engagements and repelled attacks by Russian invaders on November 12

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 12, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks by Russian occupiers and inflicted significant losses on them. The defense forces focused on disrupting the enemy's offensive plans and depleting its combat potential. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to the evening report, 216 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched two missile and 24 air strikes, dropped 58 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2838 shellings, and used 2041 kamikaze drones.

The most active combat operations were recorded in the South-Slobozhansky, Lyman, and Pokrovsk directions. There, Ukrainian troops repelled dozens of attacks, destroyed more than 100 occupiers, several pieces of equipment and drones, and damaged enemy shelters and transport.

No significant changes in the combat situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff emphasized.

