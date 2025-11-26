The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 200 attacks by Russian invaders in a day - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on November 26, 2025, Ukrainian defenders recorded 216 combat engagements. The Russians launched 41 airstrikes (103 guided aerial bombs), used 3,178 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,972 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements. This was reported in the evening summary of the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions, the enemy launched two airstrikes and 162 shellings, two of which were from MLRS. In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 11 times, receiving a rebuff near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarnyi, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers carried out five assaults in the direction of Pishchane and Petropavlivka, and in the Lyman direction - 43 attacks, Ukrainian troops are repelling battles in 14 locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense seven times, in the Kramatorsk direction - four attacks. In the Kostiantynivka direction, 31 attacks were recorded near the settlements of Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers attacked 49 times, three battles are ongoing. The defense forces destroyed 126 invaders (94 irrevocably), one unit of transport, 20 drones, artillery, and ten shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, Ukrainian units repelled 14 and 17 attacks respectively, in the Orikhiv direction - two. No battles were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

