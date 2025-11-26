$42.400.03
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 18404 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 11917 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 12674 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 8126 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 5762 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 4332 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 8370 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 20504 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 23180 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 200 attacks by Russian invaders in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 216 attacks by Russian invaders as of 10:00 PM on November 26, 2025. The enemy launched 41 airstrikes, used 3178 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2972 shelling attacks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 200 attacks by Russian invaders in a day - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on November 26, 2025, Ukrainian defenders recorded 216 combat engagements. The Russians launched 41 airstrikes (103 guided aerial bombs), used 3,178 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,972 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements. This was reported in the evening summary of the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions, the enemy launched two airstrikes and 162 shellings, two of which were from MLRS. In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 11 times, receiving a rebuff near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarnyi, and Dvorichanske.

Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff26.11.25, 12:28 • 16877 views

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers carried out five assaults in the direction of Pishchane and Petropavlivka, and in the Lyman direction - 43 attacks, Ukrainian troops are repelling battles in 14 locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense seven times, in the Kramatorsk direction - four attacks. In the Kostiantynivka direction, 31 attacks were recorded near the settlements of Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers attacked 49 times, three battles are ongoing. The defense forces destroyed 126 invaders (94 irrevocably), one unit of transport, 20 drones, artillery, and ten shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, Ukrainian units repelled 14 and 17 attacks respectively, in the Orikhiv direction - two. No battles were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

General Staff confirmed strike on plant producing navigation equipment and ballistic components in Cheboksary26.11.25, 14:01 • 2236 views

