Russian occupiers continue their offensive on the settlement of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. They are using several advance routes, operating in small assault groups. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are detecting and destroying the enemy during attempts to infiltrate and entrench themselves on the outskirts of the settlement, and the eastern part of Hryshyne has been cleared of enemy units. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Recently, taking advantage of the fog, the enemy once again tried to penetrate Hryshyne. The Defense Forces eliminated about 10 occupiers who were hiding in private houses and non-residential premises in the eastern part of the settlement. - the report says.

A Leopard tank crew from the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade worked on enemy positions. Units of the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces also struck Russian shelters. They used Nemesis and Heavy Shot bomber drones.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on February 17, Russian troops lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs.

Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.