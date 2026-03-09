$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the pre-trial detention measure for Ukrainian Air Force Logistics Commander Ukrainets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

The court upheld the pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 7 million. Andriy Ukrainets is suspected of corruption schemes.

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the pre-trial detention measure for Ukrainian Air Force Logistics Commander Ukrainets

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the pre-trial detention measure in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 7 million for Andriy Ukrainets, commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is suspected of abuse of power and providing undue advantage during the construction of aircraft shelters. This was reported by the press service of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC, according to UNN.

Details

On March 9, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld the ruling of the investigating judge of the HACC dated February 27, 2026, on the application of a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention to the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As an alternative, the court determined the payment of UAH 7 million bail. Currently, the bail has not been paid, and the person remains in custody. Following the review, the panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC left the appeals of the prosecutor and the defense counsel unsatisfied

- the statement says.

The decision entered into force from the moment of its pronouncement and is not subject to appeal in cassation.

Recall

The commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are charged with abuse of power and providing undue advantage in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters - $320,000 was seized.

The HACC chose a pre-trial measure for Andriy Ukrainets, commander of logistics of the Air Force, in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion. He is suspected of abuse of power and providing undue advantage during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine