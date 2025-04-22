The amount of personal income tax paid in Ukraine increased by 22.6%: which regions are the leaders

In the first quarter of 2025, UAH 136 billion of personal income tax (PIT) was paid in Ukraine, which is 22.6% more than in the same period last year. This is reported by the State Tax Service, UNN reports.

Details

"During January-March of this year, taxpayers paid UAH 136 billion of personal income tax. Compared to the corresponding period last year, the payment increased by 22.6% or more than UAH 25 billion. In the first quarter of last year, UAH 111 billion was transferred," the statement said.

The leaders in personal income tax payment, as indicated, are:

Kyiv (UAH 32.3 billion);

Dnipropetrovsk region (UAH 13.5 billion);

Lviv region (UAH 9.2 billion);

Kyiv region (UAH 7.9 billion).

The tax authorities reminded that personal income tax accounts for the lion's share of local budget revenues, and its rate is 18% of the accrued income of citizens: salaries, bonuses, other additional payments and payments under civil law contracts.

Let us remind you

In the first quarter of this year, the budget received UAH 34.1 billion of military tax, which is 3.7 times more than in the same period last year.