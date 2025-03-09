The air quality in Kyiv is deteriorating: what is the reason?
Kyiv • UNN
A high level of air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv due to fires in the region and a lack of wind. During the night, an attack by 33 enemy drones was also recorded, of which 12 were destroyed by air defense.
The capital is experiencing a deterioration in air quality due to fires in the Kyiv region and calm weather, reported KCMA, as conveyed by UNN.
As of this morning in the capital, as well as in several other communities in Ukraine, there is a deterioration in air quality. The pollution level is high. The causes of pollution are fires in the Kyiv region and calm weather.
The administration urged to limit walks in the streets and drink more water.
In addition, KCMA reported on the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation: "33 enemy drones were recorded on the approaches to the capital. 12 of them were destroyed by air defense means, the rest were lost locally or left the airspace."
"Information about damage and casualties from falling debris is absent," KCMA noted.
Reminder
In Kyiv next week, the Defense Council will adopt two key issues: public transport movement and the operation of bridges.