The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, exit poll data showed on Sunday. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this dealt a blow to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives, although it is currently unclear whether the result will be sufficient to form a government.

According to ARD television exit poll data, the AfD won 44.5% of the vote, compared with 20.8% in 2021.

Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 18.5% of the vote, compared with 37.1% in 2021. This was a serious setback in the state, which conservatives have governed since 2002.

To remind you

In Germany, representatives of centrist parties accused the right-wing Alternative for Germany party of collecting data of interest to Russian intelligence services.

In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine