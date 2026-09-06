The AfD party secured a historic victory in state elections in Germany
Kyiv • UNN
The AfD won 44.5% of the vote in the election in Saxony-Anhalt, compared with 20.8% in 2021. Merz's CDU received 18.5%.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, exit poll data showed on Sunday. Reuters reports, writes UNN.
Details
According to the publication, this dealt a blow to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives, although it is currently unclear whether the result will be sufficient to form a government.
According to ARD television exit poll data, the AfD won 44.5% of the vote, compared with 20.8% in 2021.
Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 18.5% of the vote, compared with 37.1% in 2021. This was a serious setback in the state, which conservatives have governed since 2002.
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