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The AfD party secured a historic victory in state elections in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The AfD won 44.5% of the vote in the election in Saxony-Anhalt, compared with 20.8% in 2021. Merz's CDU received 18.5%.

The AfD party secured a historic victory in state elections in Germany

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, exit poll data showed on Sunday. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this dealt a blow to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives, although it is currently unclear whether the result will be sufficient to form a government.

According to ARD television exit poll data, the AfD won 44.5% of the vote, compared with 20.8% in 2021.

Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 18.5% of the vote, compared with 37.1% in 2021. This was a serious setback in the state, which conservatives have governed since 2002.

To remind you

In Germany, representatives of centrist parties accused the right-wing Alternative for Germany party of collecting data of interest to Russian intelligence services.

In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine31.08.26, 00:15 • 17254 views

Olga Rozgon

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