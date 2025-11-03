The active cleansing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues, the situation in Myrnohrad is not threatening - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The active clearing of the northern part of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues; just yesterday, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated 19 Russians in the city. The situation in Myrnohrad is tense but not threatening. This is stated in the message of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, as reported by UNN.

The operation to clear Pokrovsk of the occupiers is ongoing. Over the past few days, the Defense Forces have created opportunities to fulfill the task of replenishing troops in our area of responsibility with additional personnel and equipment. - the message says.

According to the 7th Corps, an active clearing of the northern part of Pokrovsk from the occupiers is underway. Thanks to coordinated actions, the Defense Forces stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in this part of the city and prevented the enemy from cutting off the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske.

In total, yesterday, November 2, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated 19 Russians in the city. To counter the enemy, we continue to involve more assault units and special forces. - stated in the message.

The situation in Myrnohrad, according to the military, is tense but not threatening.

The enemy has been detected on the approaches to the southeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad. The total number of enemy personnel is insignificant – about 10. Work is underway to eliminate them. The city's defense has already been reinforced with additional forces. - the message says.

The 7th Corps emphasized that they have clear plans to counter the enemy and maintain close coordination to stabilize the situation.

