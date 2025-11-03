The active cleansing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues, the situation in Myrnohrad is not threatening - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 570 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 19548 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 26273 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 25323 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 24478 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 22229 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 25737 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 40530 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73412 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 70704 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 24637 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 27141 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 27829 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 22751 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 12969 views
Publications
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 4168 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 13022 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 22802 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 27886 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 6390 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 9336 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 24228 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 45524 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 95684 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Mushrooms

The active cleansing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues, the situation in Myrnohrad is not threatening - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3612 views

Defense forces are actively clearing the north of Pokrovsk of occupiers, eliminating 19 Russians yesterday. The situation in Myrnohrad is tense but not threatening, with a small number of enemy forces on the approaches.

The active cleansing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues, the situation in Myrnohrad is not threatening - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The active clearing of the northern part of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues; just yesterday, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated 19 Russians in the city. The situation in Myrnohrad is tense but not threatening. This is stated in the message of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, as reported by UNN.

The operation to clear Pokrovsk of the occupiers is ongoing. Over the past few days, the Defense Forces have created opportunities to fulfill the task of replenishing troops in our area of responsibility with additional personnel and equipment.

- the message says.

Partisans burned an enemy military truck that was supposed to go to Pokrovsk02.11.25, 08:31 • 5986 views

According to the 7th Corps, an active clearing of the northern part of Pokrovsk from the occupiers is underway. Thanks to coordinated actions, the Defense Forces stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in this part of the city and prevented the enemy from cutting off the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske.

In total, yesterday, November 2, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated 19 Russians in the city. To counter the enemy, we continue to involve more assault units and special forces.

- stated in the message.

Let's add

The situation in Myrnohrad, according to the military, is tense but not threatening.

The enemy has been detected on the approaches to the southeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad. The total number of enemy personnel is insignificant – about 10. Work is underway to eliminate them. The city's defense has already been reinforced with additional forces.

- the message says.

The 7th Corps emphasized that they have clear plans to counter the enemy and maintain close coordination to stabilize the situation.

Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding01.11.25, 16:21 • 57003 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad