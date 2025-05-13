$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1158 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8358 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16684 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 47129 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34180 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81798 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88723 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85878 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62910 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63108 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

17th package of EU sanctions against Russia has been agreed, but turned out to be "minimal" against the backdrop of the threat of a veto by Hungary or Slovakia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

The new package of EU sanctions, announced as "tough", reportedly does not go beyond the previous 16th. The package does not include controversial proposals amid fears of a veto by Hungary or Slovakia.

17th package of EU sanctions against Russia has been agreed, but turned out to be "minimal" against the backdrop of the threat of a veto by Hungary or Slovakia - media

The 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia is "fully agreed" and turned out to be a "minimum consensus" amid fears of a veto from Hungary or Slovakia, Handelsblatt reports, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, the 17th package of EU sanctions, which the heads of government declared particularly "tough", is perceived in Brussels more as a minimum consensus, especially since the preparation of the package was carried out for several weeks, and the decision on it was made only after the expiration of the ultimatum.

"The package is fully agreed," said an EU diplomat, adding that no controversial proposals were included in it. Otherwise, Hungary or Slovakia would have vetoed the proposal, the publication notes.

According to the treaties, EU member states can only make decisions on sanctions unanimously - a circumstance that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly used to block proposals that are more painful for Russia, such as a complete ban on imports of Russian oil or gas.

"We have reached the limit of what we can do with sanctions," said an EU diplomat. Thus, as the publication points out, "the sanctions package will essentially not go beyond the already adopted 16th sanctions package." Several more oil tankers are expected to be added to the list of sanctioned "shadow fleet".

New EU sanctions against Russia could be agreed as early as May 14, Hungary seems to have managed to remove something - media12.05.2025, 12:59 • 4762 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Viktor Orban
