Thailand and Cambodia exchange accusations of truce violations, but the ceasefire continues - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

The truce between Cambodia and Thailand continues for a second day, despite mutual accusations of violations. Cambodia withdrew military attachés and diplomats to a destroyed checkpoint to verify compliance with the ceasefire.

Thailand and Cambodia exchange accusations of truce violations, but the ceasefire continues - Reuters

The fragile ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand continues for the second day despite mutual accusations of violations. Cambodia has withdrawn military attachés and diplomats to the border checkpoint, destroyed in the fighting, to verify compliance with the ceasefire, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The arrival of diplomats and military attachés came hours after Thai military accused Cambodian forces of violating the truce in three separate locations along the disputed border. The Cambodian government denied this.

On Monday, at a meeting in Malaysia, the two sides agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to stop the heaviest fighting between the two countries in over a decade. Since the ceasefire was announced, there have been no reports of heavy artillery exchanges, but Thai and Cambodian troops were still concentrated along the border, where fighting had continued for five days in several locations.

Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire: Phnom Penh denies7/29/25, 8:59 AM • 3022 views

At least 43 people, many of them civilians, have died, and over 300,000 people have become refugees.

At the checkpoint in Cambodia's Preah Vihear province, now reduced to a pile of concrete, bricks, and metal, Cambodian military officials told foreign observers on Wednesday that Thailand had illegally captured 20 Cambodian soldiers, according to a government statement.

One of our soldiers managed to escape. We suspect that two others may have died, but the rest are still being held by the Thai military, and as of today, there have been no signs of release.

 - said Major General Chan Sophectra, according to the statement.

Thai government spokesman Jirayu Hungsup said that the Thai military is currently holding 18 Cambodian soldiers who, they say, surrendered in Sisaket province. He said they were provided with clothing, food, water, and medical care.

They are expected to be sent back to Cambodia after a permanent ceasefire is reached

- the official said, adding that the bodies of two deceased Cambodian soldiers were returned on Tuesday.

Commenting on Cambodia's withdrawal of defense attachés to the border, Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Rus Jalichandra said that Bangkok would soon do the same when it was safe to do so.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire after Trump and ASEAN chair intervention7/28/25, 1:22 PM • 3443 views

Cambodia was able to act faster than Thailand because it initiated the attacks, which gave it immediate command and control over the territory.

- he said.

The Thai army accused Cambodian forces of violating the truce overnight, including with small arms, grenade launchers, and mortar fire that stretched for several hours in several locations. Cambodia called Thailand's accusations baseless.

Cambodia strongly rejects accusations of ceasefire violations as false, misleading, and detrimental to the fragile confidence-building process.

- said Foreign Ministry spokesman Chum Sunry, adding that the government supports the monitoring mechanism and independent observation.

The ceasefire, which also allowed for the cessation of troop movements, paves the way for a high-level military meeting involving defense ministers on August 4 in Cambodia.

History of the conflict

Thailand and Cambodia have been disputing the jurisdiction of various unmarked points along their 817-kilometer land border for decades. Clashes have occurred periodically, with the ownership of several ancient temples being a central cause of disputes.

In May, a Cambodian soldier died in a brief shootout, leading to a troop buildup and a diplomatic crisis.

Full-scale fighting erupted last week after Thailand accused Cambodia of laying new fixed lines in the area that maimed Thai soldiers. The Cambodian government denies this.

Deaths in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia increase despite ceasefire call7/26/25, 10:42 AM • 4154 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cambodia
Malaysia
Reuters
Thailand