Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire: Phnom Penh denies

The Thai army accused Cambodian troops of violating the unconditional ceasefire. Phnom Penh denied the statement, emphasizing the difficulties associated with ensuring a truce on the ground after five days of bloody border clashes, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Reports of attacks came from various locations until Tuesday morning, despite the ceasefire taking effect at midnight, said Thai Royal Army spokesman Wintai Suwari. He accused Cambodia of provoking the incidents. He also accused Cambodia of "deliberately violating the agreement and deliberately acting to undermine mutual trust."

Thailand was forced to take appropriate countermeasures in accordance with its legitimate right to self-defense, Wintai said.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Ministry of Defense spokesman Mali Socheata said at a daily briefing that as of Tuesday morning, there were no reports of armed clashes between the two armies.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after US President Donald Trump called for peace, threatening that Washington would not conclude trade deals with either side as long as hostilities continued.

Amid reports of new clashes, a planned meeting between army commanders responsible for the border between Cambodia and Thailand was postponed minutes before its scheduled start. This is the second postponement of the meeting, scheduled after acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet agreed to a ceasefire in Malaysia on Monday.

Phumtham downplayed the extent of the ceasefire violations, saying that the clashes were likely provoked by some undisciplined soldiers on the Cambodian side, to which Thai forces "took proportional measures." "The situation remains peaceful," he said.

Addition

A peace agreement between the two Southeast Asian countries was reached after five days of fighting, including airstrikes and artillery shelling, which killed at least three dozen people and displaced more than 200,000 people along the approximately 800-kilometer border.

The ceasefire agreement was reached during talks on Monday, organized by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Representatives from Washington and Beijing were also present at the talks, but their roles are not yet clear.

After the ceasefire agreement, Trump announced that the US would resume trade talks with Thailand and Cambodia, which are currently subject to 36% tariffs. Thai leader Phumtham said that Bangkok expects a "very favorable" trade deal from the Trump administration. Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday that the country is "very close" to reaching a deal with the US.

