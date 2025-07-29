Trump says Thailand and Cambodia achieved peace thanks to him

US President Donald Trump believes that Thailand and Cambodia have reached a truce thanks to his intervention. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, he had a conversation with acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai and the head of the Cambodian government Hun Manet.

Happy to report that after President Donald J. Trump's intervention, both countries have reached a truce and peace. Congratulations to everyone! By ending this war, we saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my trade team to resume trade negotiations - Trump noted.

He emphasized that he had ended "countless wars in just six months."

"I am proud to be a president of peace," Trump added.

Addition

The current conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is rooted in ancient disputes related to colonial-era maps and treaties that defined the borders of the two countries. Relations remained relatively stable after the 2011 clash that claimed dozens of lives, but renewed tensions have raised fears of escalating hostilities.

Recall

Earlier, the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia agreed to cease hostilities after the deadliest border conflict in a decade. The negotiations took place in Malaysia with the assistance of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and with the participation of representatives from the US and China.

