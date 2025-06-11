$41.490.09
Tesla Showed Video of Self-Driving Car in Texas Ahead of Robotaxi Network Launch Tesla has released a video showcasing its self-driving technology in Texas, ahead of the planned launch of its robotaxi network.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Tesla showed a video of a self-driving Model Y car in Austin. The company plans to launch a robotaxi service in the capital of Texas as early as June 12.

Tesla Showed Video of Self-Driving Car in Texas Ahead of Robotaxi Network Launch Tesla has released a video showcasing its self-driving technology in Texas, ahead of the planned launch of its robotaxi network.

Elon Musk's Tesla showed a video of a driverless car moving through the streets of Austin, Texas, on the X network. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Bloomberg points out that the company is close to launching a robotaxi service in the capital of Texas. According to media reports, Tesla plans to start its network on June 12.

The company is testing unmanned Model Y SUVs, which will be used in the initial stage. Model Ys with manufacturer's license plates and a person behind the wheel have been spotted driving in various areas of Austin.

- the article says.

The vehicles are expected to use an "unsupervised" version of the company's proprietary Full Self-Driving driver assistance system.

Let us remind you

In April, Tesla officially launched its own unmanned taxi service, but so far only for company employees in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin.

In March 2025, Tesla received the first permit from California to launch a robotaxi. According to this permit, Tesla will own and control the fleet of vehicles and will be able to transport employees on pre-arranged trips.

Waymo robot taxis will appear outside the US for the first time - Tokyo is chosen17.12.24, 08:45 • 16804 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

TechnologiesAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Austin, Texas
Texas
Elon Musk
Tesla
