Tesla sales in Norway increased by 213%: what is the reason

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32076 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86332 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111798 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174447 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196745 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115516 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250832 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182359 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123674 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
36%
751mm
Popular news

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 81083 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 63771 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 118363 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 13855 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30620 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250839 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 298736 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 312189 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 318143 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 414616 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30740 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 102450 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182364 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 125784 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 157038 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Tesla sales in Norway increased by 213%: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

In May, sales of new cars in Norway increased by 213% thanks to the Tesla Model Y. Nine out of ten cars sold in Norway were electric.

Tesla sales in Norway increased by 213%: what is the reason

New car sales in Norway rose by 213% in May compared to last year to 2,600 units. This was facilitated by the updated version of the Model Y compact SUV, which was the best-selling in the country for each of the last three years. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Sales since the beginning of the year increased by 8.3% compared to the first five months of 2024.

According to the publication, nine out of ten new cars sold in Norway last year were fully electric, and the share of electric vehicles in sales since the beginning of the year is 92.7%, the Norwegian Road Federation said, bringing it closer to its goal of phasing out diesel and gasoline cars.

Tesla, which has seen sales decline in Europe this year amid CEO Elon Musk's support for far-right politics, is offering zero-interest loans in Norway and several other countries to buyers who receive a new Model Y by the end of June

- the message says.

Let us remind

In April 2025, Tesla's electric vehicle sales in Europe decreased by 49% compared to the same period last year. This was the result of increasing competition from Chinese automakers and negative perceptions of Elon Musk's political activity.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Reuters
Elon Musk
Norway
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9