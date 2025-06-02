Tesla sales in Norway increased by 213%: what is the reason

New car sales in Norway rose by 213% in May compared to last year to 2,600 units. This was facilitated by the updated version of the Model Y compact SUV, which was the best-selling in the country for each of the last three years. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Sales since the beginning of the year increased by 8.3% compared to the first five months of 2024.

According to the publication, nine out of ten new cars sold in Norway last year were fully electric, and the share of electric vehicles in sales since the beginning of the year is 92.7%, the Norwegian Road Federation said, bringing it closer to its goal of phasing out diesel and gasoline cars.

Tesla, which has seen sales decline in Europe this year amid CEO Elon Musk's support for far-right politics, is offering zero-interest loans in Norway and several other countries to buyers who receive a new Model Y by the end of June - the message says.

Let us remind

In April 2025, Tesla's electric vehicle sales in Europe decreased by 49% compared to the same period last year. This was the result of increasing competition from Chinese automakers and negative perceptions of Elon Musk's political activity.