Tesla is likely to spend 3 3-4 billion on Nvidia hardware in 2024

Tesla will spend between 3 3 billion and 4 4 billion to acquire Nvidia's chipset, CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X .

It is also reported that of The капіт 10 billion in capital expenditures on artificial intelligence in 2024, about half will be internal expenditures.

To build training super clusters, NVidia hardware (sic) costs about 2/3 Musk stated in his post on X.

Elon Musk has confirmed that he has redirected processors manufactured by Nvidia to artificial intelligence (AI) applications designed for Tesla. In April, Musk assured Tesla investors that he would buy tens of thousands of advanced processors from Nvidia called the H100 by the end of the year, and that the electric car maker would invest.10 billion in IS development.

