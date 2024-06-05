Tesla is likely to spend 3 3-4 billion on Nvidia hardware in 2024

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35795 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100200 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243499 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172774 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221937 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74166 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109868 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33175 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46611 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81446 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221937 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234233 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221254 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35795 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23994 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29542 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112427 views
Tesla is likely to spend 3 3-4 billion on Nvidia hardware in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20734 views

In 2024, Tesla is likely to spend 3 3-4 billion on Nvidia hardware for its artificial intelligence applications.

Tesla will spend between 3 3 billion and 4 4 billion to acquire Nvidia's chipset, CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X .

Tesla is likely to spend between 3 3 billion and мільярдів 4 billion this year to buy Nvidia hardware. 

- the message says.

It is also reported that of The капіт 10 billion in capital expenditures on artificial intelligence in 2024, about half will be internal expenditures.

To build training super clusters, NVidia hardware (sic) costs about 2/3

Musk stated in his post on X.

Elon Musk has confirmed that he has redirected processors manufactured by Nvidia to artificial intelligence (AI) applications designed for Tesla. In April, Musk assured Tesla investors that he would buy tens of thousands of advanced processors from Nvidia called the H100 by the end of the year, and that the electric car maker would invest.10 billion in IS development.

Tesla is preparing conditions for the launch of its FSD software in China.

Earlier, UNN reported that Elon Musk's platform "X" will soon cancel public likes

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina
polandPoland

