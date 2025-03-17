Tesla headquarters in France were doused in white paint
Kyiv • UNN
Unknown vandals doused Tesla's headquarters in France with white paint. Tesla shares are falling due to Elon Musk's political activities and his ties to Trump.
On the night of Sunday, March 16, the headquarters of the American car manufacturer Tesla in the French city of Saint-Ouen, near Paris, was doused with white paint by unknown persons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Le Figaro.
Details
According to the publication, this is not the first such incident.
In February, the Climate Justice Action network sprayed brown paint on windows and put up posters in protest
It is noted that in this way activists protested against the participation of the company's owner, Elon Musk, in the international summit on artificial intelligence in Paris.
Activists then stated that "people's lives should not depend on billionaires who impose their fascist and climate-skeptical projects." They also opposed "strengthening the influence of tycoons who destroy the conditions for society's existence".
According to the publication, Tesla is facing increasing difficulties not only in France, but also around the world.
The political commitments and statements of Elon Musk, head of the American brand and close to Donald Trump, have provoked numerous criticisms
Since the beginning of the year, the company's shares have fallen by a third, and the number of advertisements for the sale of used Tesla cars has increased significantly in France.
Reminder
Tesla sales in Europe fell by 43.5%, and in Germany - by 70%. Experts attribute the decline to Elon Musk's political activities in the Trump administration.
Tesla shares have been falling weekly since Musk "moved" to Washington08.03.25, 08:14 • 63091 view