Tesla faces crisis in US EV market: what is known

Elon Musk's company Tesla found itself in a difficult situation due to the crisis in the electric vehicle market in the USA. This is reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

Prices are too high, charging station infrastructure is still lacking, and consumer concerns are growing. In addition, Musk's close cooperation with the Trump administration has alienated many progressive buyers who once stimulated demand for Tesla products.

Analysts at Bank of America, Piper Sandler, and Wedbush predict a decline in demand for Tesla products. They cite tariffs, failed deliveries, and the cessation of electric vehicle subsidies as major obstacles. And while Tesla will still make money this year from regulatory credits, this revenue stream is shrinking.

Recall

Tesla shares fell by more than 3% in early July. This happened due to investor concerns about Elon Musk's focus after his announcement of creating a new political party in the US. This decision marked a new escalation of Elon Musk's feud with President Donald Trump.