"Terrible failure": Meloni's translator publicly apologized for a stumble during a meeting with Trump

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
06:41 PM • 3702 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

03:10 PM • 14003 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 20462 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 14441 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 14979 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 72668 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85341 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84725 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89625 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Publications
Exclusives
Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

April 19, 11:34 AM

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

April 19, 01:35 PM

"Why for 30 hours"? The NSDC reacted to Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

02:38 PM • 7826 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners before Easter - Russian media

02:44 PM • 9192 views

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

03:23 PM • 11925 views
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

London

Paris

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

03:04 PM • 20462 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

"Terrible failure": Meloni's translator publicly apologized for a stumble during a meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Giorgia Meloni's translator publicly apologized for a stumble during a meeting with Donald Trump. Due to the hitch, the Italian Prime Minister had to translate herself, which the translator called a "terrible failure," justifying the interruption by the importance of the meeting.

"Terrible failure": Meloni's translator publicly apologized for a stumble during a meeting with Trump

Giorgia Meloni's translator apologized for stumbling during an important meeting with US President Donald Trump earlier this week, which prompted the Italian Prime Minister to intervene and translate her own comments on NATO and defense spending, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Valentina Majolini-Rothbach, who was interrupted by Meloni while translating at the White House meeting on Thursday, said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that the stumble was "the worst thing that can happen to a translator, a terrible failure."

Footage of the meeting shows President Trump asking Majolini-Rothbach to translate Meloni's response to an Italian journalist's question about his stance on Ukraine and military spending. Majolini-Rothbach appears to struggle with the translation, stopping several times and reviewing her notes, before Meloni interrupts her and speaks to Trump in English.

The translator said in the interview with Corriere della Sera that such a disaster had never happened to her before. "I am sorry, first of all, that I was unable to help," she said.

"...Meloni was right to interrupt me, it was a very important meeting and every word carried great weight," Majolini-Rothbach said. "She wanted Donald Trump to understand her perfectly."

Majolini-Rothbach said in the interview that although she had not been to the White House before, she is an experienced translator and has worked at high-level meetings, including the G20. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working as a translator since 1991.

She had not spoken to Meloni after the meeting, she said, adding that she had gone to the airport from the White House after the session. According to Corriere della Sera, she is currently by the sea in the Santa Marinella area.

Trump, in response to Meloni's comments as soon as she made them, said he did not hold Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responsible for the war in Ukraine, but added that he was "not thrilled that this war started."

The next day, Meloni met with US Vice President J. D. Vance in Rome.

Meloni's friendly meeting with Trump was under threat due to questions about Ukraine19.04.2025, 01:37 • 10403 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Giorgia Meloni
Rome
NATO
Donald Trump
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
