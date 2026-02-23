$43.270.01
Termination of emergency electricity supply from Slovakia will not affect the situation in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Ukrenergo states that the possible termination of emergency electricity supply from Slovakia will not affect Ukraine's energy system. No official documents regarding the termination of the agreement have been received yet.

Termination of emergency electricity supply from Slovakia will not affect the situation in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

The probable cessation of emergency electricity supply from Slovakia will not affect the situation in Ukraine's integrated energy system. This was reported by Ukrenergo after threats from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports.

The last time Ukraine requested aviation assistance from Slovakia was more than a month ago and in a very limited amount. In general, emergency assistance from the Slovak direction has rarely entered Ukraine's integrated energy system. This refers to short-term supplies 

- Ukrenergo reported.

The company added that no official documents on the unilateral termination of the agreement on mutual provision of emergency assistance by the Slovak system operator – SEPS – have yet been received by NPC "Ukrenergo". 

We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the electricity transmission system operators of Ukraine and Slovakia – NPC "Ukrenergo" and SEPS – are full members of ENTSO-E. The relations between them must fully comply with the established rules of the organization's activities. Currently, NPC "Ukrenergo" and SEPS have concluded an agreement on the provision/receipt of emergency assistance from/to the IPS of Ukraine to/from the ES of Slovakia. In addition, NPC "Ukrenergo" received a letter from the Slovak transmission system operator on February 23, 2026, regarding the revision of payment terms under the current agreement on the provision of emergency assistance. The analysis of the Slovak side's proposal will be carried out as soon as possible 

- Ukrenergo added.

There are currently no talks about any restrictions on commercial electricity imports from Slovakia. The distributed capacity of interstate interconnections is used in accordance with the results of the conducted auctions, the company summarized.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the cessation of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. This step will be canceled if Ukraine resumes oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Ukraine