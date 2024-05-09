Law enforcers detained 10 people at the May 9 rallies in the German capital. According to BILD, violations were recorded - the use of St. George's ribbons and insulting police officers, UNN reports.

On Wednesday and Thursday, several hundred people came to the Soviet memorials in Tiergarten and Treptiv Park. The police checked people at the monuments to make sure they did not bring prohibited items and symbols. Flags, uniforms, songs and badges glorifying the Russian war in Ukraine were not allowed. St. George's ribbons were also banned.

According to BILD correspondent Simon Schultz, several people violated the rules, including carrying St. George's ribbons or insulting police officers. A total of 10 people were detained. In general, according to the Berlin police, "our measures have been effective, with only a few minor incidents.

The Night Wolves band also rode across Berlin to Treptow Park today. Before entering, the police searched each biker and then escorted them to the memorial separately from the others. The motorcyclists laid a wreath of red carnations and posed with banners. A group of people with flags of the USSR and GDR also performed in the park. Egon Krenz, the last general secretary of the Central Committee of the SED and chairman of the GDR State Council, also came to the park.