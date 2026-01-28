Temporary traffic restrictions lifted in Odesa region due to difficult weather conditions

In Odesa region, traffic has been restored on a section of the M-13 highway, which was temporarily restricted due to difficult weather conditions. This was reported by the Restoration Agency, writes UNN.

Today, January 28, from 18:00, the temporary traffic ban for all types of transport on the public road of national importance M-13 Kropyvnytskyi - Platonove (to Chisinau) km 157+052 - km 254+068 in Odesa region has been lifted. - the message says.

Currently, the weather has stabilized, including the cessation of intense precipitation, an increase in air temperature, and improved visibility, which allowed for the restoration of a safe level of passage.

We ask drivers to be attentive and careful while driving, observe safe speed and distance, and not make risky maneuvers. - added the Restoration Agency.

Recall

The traffic restriction was introduced due to difficult weather conditions: intense precipitation in the form of rain at sub-zero air temperatures, which creates an increased danger for road users.

New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected