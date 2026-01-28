Temporary traffic restrictions lifted in Odesa region due to difficult weather conditions
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa region, the temporary traffic ban for all types of transport on the M-13 highway has been lifted since 6:00 PM on January 28. This became possible due to the stabilization of weather conditions.
In Odesa region, traffic has been restored on a section of the M-13 highway, which was temporarily restricted due to difficult weather conditions. This was reported by the Restoration Agency, writes UNN.
Today, January 28, from 18:00, the temporary traffic ban for all types of transport on the public road of national importance M-13 Kropyvnytskyi - Platonove (to Chisinau) km 157+052 - km 254+068 in Odesa region has been lifted.
Currently, the weather has stabilized, including the cessation of intense precipitation, an increase in air temperature, and improved visibility, which allowed for the restoration of a safe level of passage.
We ask drivers to be attentive and careful while driving, observe safe speed and distance, and not make risky maneuvers.
Recall
The traffic restriction was introduced due to difficult weather conditions: intense precipitation in the form of rain at sub-zero air temperatures, which creates an increased danger for road users.
