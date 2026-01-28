Temporary traffic restrictions lifted in Odesa region due to difficult weather conditions

$42.960.17
03:19 PM • 6608 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 11155 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 10094 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 21563 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22377 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 26741 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30760 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28707 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25908 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28634 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membershipJanuary 28, 08:51 AM • 4802 views
Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of workJanuary 28, 10:26 AM • 3822 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 15960 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 25034 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 9664 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 25076 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 57719 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 86194 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 65786 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 84158 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35227 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 33923 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 40717 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43437 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 48746 views
Temporary traffic restrictions lifted in Odesa region due to difficult weather conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

In Odesa region, the temporary traffic ban for all types of transport on the M-13 highway has been lifted since 6:00 PM on January 28. This became possible due to the stabilization of weather conditions.

Temporary traffic restrictions lifted in Odesa region due to difficult weather conditions

In Odesa region, traffic has been restored on a section of the M-13 highway, which was temporarily restricted due to difficult weather conditions. This was reported by the Restoration Agency, writes UNN.

Today, January 28, from 18:00, the temporary traffic ban for all types of transport on the public road of national importance M-13 Kropyvnytskyi - Platonove (to Chisinau) km 157+052 - km 254+068 in Odesa region has been lifted.

- the message says.

Currently, the weather has stabilized, including the cessation of intense precipitation, an increase in air temperature, and improved visibility, which allowed for the restoration of a safe level of passage.

We ask drivers to be attentive and careful while driving, observe safe speed and distance, and not make risky maneuvers.

- added the Restoration Agency.

Recall

The traffic restriction was introduced due to difficult weather conditions: intense precipitation in the form of rain at sub-zero air temperatures, which creates an increased danger for road users. 

New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected28.01.26, 16:19 • 21575 views

Olga Rozgon

Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Rains in Ukraine
Chisinau
Odesa Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi