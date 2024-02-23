Temporary IDs will be issued in Ukraine: what is known about the document

The Cabinet of Ministers has today approved the procedure for implementing a pilot project on issuing a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports .

Details

Thus, the Government approved the initiative of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Migration Service to introduce a pilot project to issue a temporary certificate of a Ukrainian citizen.

The project will be implemented over two years.

Temporary certificates of Ukrainian citizenship will be issued to citizens of Ukraine who are in the territories where military operations are underway or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, included in the list of territories where military operations are underway (were underway) or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, approved by the Ministry of Reintegration.

This initiative applies to persons who have lost their passports but have a passport of a citizen of Ukraine or a foreign passport that was issued using the Unified State Demographic Register. It also includes persons under the age of 18 for whom there is no information in the Register or in the departmental system of the SMS.

Recall

The cost of issuing ID cards, residence permits, and statelessness certificates in Ukraine has increased due to the price increase at the printing plant "Ukraine".

