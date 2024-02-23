$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Temporary IDs will be issued in Ukraine: what is known about the document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21571 views

Temporary certificates of Ukrainian citizenship will be issued to Ukrainian citizens who have lost their passports but reside in the territories occupied by Russia or in the territories where hostilities are taking place as part of a two-year pilot project.

Temporary IDs will be issued in Ukraine: what is known about the document

The Cabinet of Ministers has today approved the procedure for implementing a pilot project on issuing a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports .

Details

Thus, the Government approved the initiative of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Migration Service to introduce a pilot project to issue a temporary certificate of a Ukrainian citizen.

The project will be implemented over two years.

Temporary certificates of Ukrainian citizenship will be issued to citizens of Ukraine who are in the territories where military operations are underway or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, included in the list of territories where military operations are underway (were underway) or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, approved by the Ministry of Reintegration.

This initiative applies to persons who have lost their passports but have a passport of a citizen of Ukraine or a foreign passport that was issued using the Unified State Demographic Register. It also includes persons under the age of 18 for whom there is no information in the Register or in the departmental system of the SMS.

Recall

The cost of issuing ID cards, residence permits, and statelessness certificates in Ukraine has increased due to the price increase at the printing plant "Ukraine".

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Artem Lisogor
Ukraine
