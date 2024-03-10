Telegraph: NATO diplomats suggest preparing for US withdrawal from the alliance

Diplomats from NATO member states have proposed that Europe draw up a plan and review defense capabilities in case former US President Donald Trump wins the US presidential election and the country withdraws from the North Atlantic Alliance. This was reported by The Telegraph with reference to diplomats, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper's interlocutors, if the United States withdraws from NATO, other countries, such as the United Kingdom, will have to take a leadership position in European security. One of the diplomats told The Telegraph that European countries should pay attention to the compliance of their military equipment with the requirements of the times.

Context

On February 10, at a meeting with supporters in South Carolina, Donald Trump said that at a meeting with NATO leaders when he was president, he was asked whether the United States would defend the alliance in the event of a threat from Russia if a member did not pay defense contributions. Mr. Trump answered in the negative.

