Telegraph: NATO diplomats suggest preparing for US withdrawal from the alliance

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22404 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 77714 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53956 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 236743 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207951 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225184 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250242 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371853 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26113 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 77715 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236744 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189952 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207952 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14954 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23552 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23878 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49750 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57281 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Telegraph: NATO diplomats suggest preparing for US withdrawal from the alliance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91286 views

NATO diplomats suggest preparing for a possible US withdrawal from the alliance if Donald Trump wins the next presidential election.

Telegraph: NATO diplomats suggest preparing for US withdrawal from the alliance

Diplomats from NATO member states have proposed that Europe draw up a plan and review defense capabilities in case former US President Donald Trump wins the US presidential election and the country withdraws from the North Atlantic Alliance. This was reported by The Telegraph with reference to diplomats, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper's interlocutors, if the United States withdraws from NATO, other countries, such as the United Kingdom, will have to take a leadership position in European security. One of the diplomats told The Telegraph that European countries should pay attention to the compliance of their military equipment with the requirements of the times.

Context

On February 10, at a meeting with supporters in South Carolina, Donald Trump said that at a meeting with NATO leaders when he was president, he was asked whether the United States would defend the alliance in the event of a threat from Russia if a member did not pay defense contributions. Mr. Trump answered in the negative.

Trump says he'll encourage rf to attack nato allies who don't pay enough: White House reacts11.02.24, 13:48 • 39278 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
South Carolina
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Europe
United States
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14