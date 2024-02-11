Trump says he'll encourage rf to attack nato allies who don't pay enough: White House reacts

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102783 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129942 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130746 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169840 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276636 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177957 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167033 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245181 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102426 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91732 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88583 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100152 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42458 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276637 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245181 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241670 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8916 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129948 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104010 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104121 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120399 views
Trump says he'll encourage rf to attack nato allies who don't pay enough: White House reacts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39260 views

Trump's comments that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies who don't pay enough, the White House called "horrible and insane.

Former US President Donald Trump has said he would "encourage" Russia to attack any of the US NATO allies he believes have failed to meet their financial obligations. The White House called the remarks "horrible and insane.

This UNN reported with reference to The Guardian.    

On Saturday, Trump said he told his fellow head of state during an unspecified NATO meeting that the U.S. under his leadership would not defend any country that "broke the rules."  

One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said: "Well, sir, if we don't pay and we are attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said: You haven't paid, so you're delinquent? No, I wouldn't defend you. In fact, I would advise them to do whatever the hell they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills

- Trapm said.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates, when asked about Trump's comments, said:

Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and insane - and it jeopardizes American national security, global stability, and our economy at home

- he said.

In 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, NATO countries agreed to end the spending cuts they had made since the Cold War and move to spending 2% of their GDP on defense by 2024.  

During his 2016 election campaign, Trump alarmed Western allies by warning that the United States under his leadership could renege on its treaty obligations to NATO and only stand up for countries that meet the alliance's 2% target.  

As of 2022, NATO reported that seven of 31 NATO members had met this commitment, up from three in 2014. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has spurred additional military spending by some NATO members.  

Trump calls for an end to the war in Ukraine and opposes financial aid to Ukraine and Israel11.02.2024, 03:47 • 120406 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

