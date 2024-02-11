Trump calls for an end to the war in Ukraine and opposes financial aid to Ukraine and Israel

Donald Trump has called for an end to the war in Ukraine and expressed his disagreement with the Senate's initiative to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine and Israel. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

At a campaign rally in South Carolina, the Republican presidential candidate for 2024, Donald Trump, called for an end to the war in Ukraine and expressed his dissatisfaction with the funding for Ukraine and Israel being discussed in the Senate.

We must settle this war, and I will settle it - Donald Trump said.

Also Trump described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "the greatest salesman in history" and suggested that the United States could risk losing "hundreds of billions of dollars" if Ukraine strikes a deal with russia.

Recall

During a meeting at the White House with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden called the delay in providing aid to Ukraine by the Republican Party "akin to criminal negligence.

U.S. Senate supports the start of debate on the bill to help Ukraine