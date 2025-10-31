$42.080.01
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
06:17 PM • 11854 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 19154 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 19960 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 24930 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 27538 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 42511 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20377 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 38395 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17298 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Technological breakthrough in new treatment methods: researchers successfully produced muscle tissue in zero gravity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Researchers at ETH Zurich have successfully created complex muscle tissue in microgravity conditions, which will allow for drug testing for space missions. This breakthrough in tissue engineering opens up new possibilities for studying diseases and testing therapies in space.

Technological breakthrough in new treatment methods: researchers successfully produced muscle tissue in zero gravity

Scientists from ETH Zurich have successfully printed complex muscle tissue in microgravity conditions. The discovery will allow for future testing of drugs designed for space missions. This is reported by UNN with reference to ETH Zurich and Phys.

Details

Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich have successfully produced complex muscle tissue in zero-gravity conditions. To grow muscle tissue under the most precise conditions, the research group led by Parth Chansoria used parabolic flights to simulate the microgravity of space for a short period of time.

Context

Human health is a critical issue in space travel. During spaceflight, astronauts' bodies undergo significant changes in microgravity conditions. Developing scientists are making efforts to find realistic models to protect specialists flying in space.

Creating delicate biological structures, such as muscle tissue, is a significant challenge under normal gravitational conditions on Earth. But in microgravity, destructive forces disappear – as it turned out, developers are able to create muscle fibers without structural stress in such conditions.

For 3D printing, a special substance called bio-ink was used in the experiment, which consists of a carrier mixed with living cells.

3D printing and stem cells open new path to treating spinal cord injuries - scientists05.09.25, 10:10 • 3338 views

There were certain concerns:

  • the weight of the bio-ink and embedded cells can lead to the collapse or deformation of structures before the material hardens;
    • cells may not be evenly immersed in the bio-ink, leading to less realistic models.

      Using a special bio-resin, the team performed 3D printing during the zero-gravity phases of 30 parabolic cycles.

      The results showed that tissue printed in microgravity had similar cell viability and muscle fiber count as tissue printed under gravity.

      In addition, the developed process allows for long-term storage of cell-filled bio-resins, which is ideal for future space applications.

      Prospects in the development of new treatments

      The successful production of muscle structures in microgravity is a significant advance in tissue engineering in space research and biomedicine.

      The implementation of these methods for creating organoids and complex human tissues on board the International Space Station is quite likely in the near future.

      Thanks to these "organ models," researchers can conduct fundamental research in space. This will also be useful for studying diseases such as muscular dystrophy or muscle atrophy caused by weightlessness. In addition, the open methods can be used to test the effectiveness of therapies in a system that better reflects the complexity of the human body

      - writes Phys.

      Recall

      Scientists at the University of Minnesota have developed a 3D-printed scaffold with stem cells that restored motor function in rats with spinal cord injuries.

      Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky station30.10.25, 19:57 • 7208 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      HealthTechnologies
      European Space Agency