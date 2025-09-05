3D printing and stem cells open new path to treating spinal cord injuries - scientists

$41.350.02
48.200.03
ukenru
06:13 AM • 4012 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 19661 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 39649 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 33347 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 36369 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 38537 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 29654 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24289 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 53219 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42366 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 295700 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 289241 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 281151 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 44434 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideo02:33 AM • 9506 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 4032 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 15643 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 42794 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 31577 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 53226 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sam Altman
Joe Biden
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
The Pentagon
Azerbaijan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 17226 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 42784 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 18093 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 23616 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 25499 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
S-300 missile system
Kh-59
Brent Crude

3D printing and stem cells open new path to treating spinal cord injuries - scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Scientists at the University of Minnesota have developed a 3D-printed scaffold with stem cells that restored motor functions in rats with spinal cord injuries. This technology could revolutionize the treatment of paralysis.

3D printing and stem cells open new path to treating spinal cord injuries - scientists

Scientists from the University of Minnesota have created a unique method that combines 3D-printed scaffolds, stem cells, and regenerative medicine, and have proven its effectiveness in animal models. This is stated in the material of Interesting Engineering, reports UNN.

Details

Spinal cord injuries, which are currently considered incurable and often lead to paralysis, may receive revolutionary treatment in the future. Researchers from Minnesota have developed a 3D-printed scaffold containing microscopic channels with precursor cells of spinal cord neurons, called sNPCs. They are obtained from adult human stem cells. These cells are capable of transforming into neurons and restoring damaged nerve connections.

Detects heart disease in 15 seconds: AI-powered stethoscope developed in Britain01.09.25, 19:23 • 3329 views

In a study conducted on rats with completely severed spinal cords, the implanted scaffold promoted the growth of new nerve fibers in directions towards the head and tail, forming functional connections with host tissues. As a result, the animals demonstrated significant recovery of motor functions, and the new cells harmoniously integrated into existing neural networks.

We have created a kind of relay system that allows bypassing the damaged area of the spinal cord

- explained the first author of the study, Gebum Han, who currently works at Intel.

Although the research is at an early stage, the team is already planning scaling and preparation for human trials.

The project received support from the National Institutes of Health, the Minnesota State Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Research Program, and the Spinal Cord Society. Scientists emphasize: their long-term goal is to restore mobility and independence to people with severe injuries.

Regenerative medicine has ushered in a new era in spinal cord injury research

- said Ann Parr, professor of neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota.

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies
Intel
Minnesota
United States