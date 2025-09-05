3D printing and stem cells open new path to treating spinal cord injuries - scientists

Scientists from the University of Minnesota have created a unique method that combines 3D-printed scaffolds, stem cells, and regenerative medicine, and have proven its effectiveness in animal models. This is stated in the material of Interesting Engineering, reports UNN.

Details

Spinal cord injuries, which are currently considered incurable and often lead to paralysis, may receive revolutionary treatment in the future. Researchers from Minnesota have developed a 3D-printed scaffold containing microscopic channels with precursor cells of spinal cord neurons, called sNPCs. They are obtained from adult human stem cells. These cells are capable of transforming into neurons and restoring damaged nerve connections.

In a study conducted on rats with completely severed spinal cords, the implanted scaffold promoted the growth of new nerve fibers in directions towards the head and tail, forming functional connections with host tissues. As a result, the animals demonstrated significant recovery of motor functions, and the new cells harmoniously integrated into existing neural networks.

We have created a kind of relay system that allows bypassing the damaged area of the spinal cord - explained the first author of the study, Gebum Han, who currently works at Intel.

Although the research is at an early stage, the team is already planning scaling and preparation for human trials.

The project received support from the National Institutes of Health, the Minnesota State Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Research Program, and the Spinal Cord Society. Scientists emphasize: their long-term goal is to restore mobility and independence to people with severe injuries.