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The Ministry of Defense warned of possible delays in the operation of "Reserve+" — here's what they advise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

On November 7, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., technical maintenance will be carried out on Reserve+. The Ministry of Defense advises downloading the military document in PDF format in advance.

The Ministry of Defense warned of possible delays in the operation of "Reserve+" — here's what they advise

On Saturday, November 7, scheduled maintenance will be carried out in the Reserve+ app from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The Ministry of Defense advised users to save their military registration documents on their phones in PDF format, reports UNN

Details 

"Scheduled maintenance will be carried out on Saturday, November 7, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During this time, there may be delays in receiving or updating the electronic military registration document in Reserve+. This may also affect other services," the statement reads. 

The Ministry of Defense advised users to save their military registration documents on their phones. To do this, tap "+" on the Reserve+ home screen and select "Download PDF."

"If the document is not updated during the maintenance, try again later. There is no need to log in to the account again. Once the maintenance is complete, all Reserve+ services will operate as usual," the Ministry of Defense added. 

Reminder 

In the "Reserve+" app, processing of deferments related to disability was restored after the maintenance. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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