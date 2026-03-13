$44.160.1950.960.02
TCCs want to be banned from forcibly detaining citizens - a bill has been submitted to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

MP Serhiy Hryvko proposes to ban TCCs from using force. The date of the visit by summons must be agreed with the citizen.

TCCs want to be banned from forcibly detaining citizens - a bill has been submitted to the Rada

A bill has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposing to regulate the procedure for serving summonses and checking documents by TCC representatives. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Draft Law No. 15076 was submitted by People's Deputy Serhiy Hryvko from the "Servant of the People" party. It provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" regarding the regulation of the procedure for checking military registration documents of citizens and sending (serving) summonses.

It is proposed to supplement the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" with a new Article 22-1, which regulates the procedure for checking military registration documents, and also prohibits the use of force during document checks.

Summonses will be served to citizens in the following manner:

  • in person;
    • by registered mail with an inventory of the enclosure and notification of delivery.

      If violations of military registration are found during document verification, TCC representatives must:

      • explain the purpose of mobilization;
        • explain rights and obligations;
          • inform about responsibility for violations;
            • serve a summons.

              At the same time, the date and time of arrival at the TCC are agreed upon with the conscript. However, the date cannot be later than three days after the summons is served.

              Refusal to accept a summons is a violation of the law and is recorded with appropriate evidence. At the same time, refusal to accept a summons is not considered a violation if there are errors, no signature or seal of the head of the TCC, or if it is served by an unauthorized person.

              If a conscript fails to appear at the TCC without valid reasons, or refuses to receive a summons, then within 14 days the TCC considers the case of an administrative offense and a decision is issued under a simplified procedure.

              The relevant information is entered into the Unified Register of Conscripts, and the TCC can contact the police for administrative detention and delivery of the person to the recruitment center.

              At the same time, the police can deliver a person to the TCC only if there is a protocol or decision on an administrative offense, and data on this has been entered into the military register. If there is no such data, the person cannot be detained.

              Also, physical force and special means cannot be unreasonably used by TCC and police officers.

              Recall

              The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police in case of a person's search.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Society Politics
              Mobilization
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              TCC and SP
              Servant of the People
              Verkhovna Rada
              Ukraine