TCCs are switching to mobile-field and digital formats of work - MP

Territorial recruitment centers and social support will switch to a mobile-field work element. Work in digital format will also be strengthened, said MP Oleksandr Fediienko in a comment for the Kyiv24 TV channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

TRCs will be decentralized. Somewhere one reception will take place, somewhere else – if needed. Now, most TRCs will switch to a mobile-field work element with citizens of Ukraine - the MP reported.

Fediienko also added that the work of TRCs in digital format will be strengthened to avoid crowds of conscripts.

The work of TRCs and SPs in digital format will also be strengthened. All data is in digital format in the "Oberih" system. Such crowds of people near TRC premises, as there were at the beginning, will no longer exist - the deputy noted.

Addition

On July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. As a result of the strikes, the building of the Kharkiv Regional TRC and SP and the adjacent territory were damaged, as well as the territory near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TRC and SP. Previously, one serviceman in Zaporizhzhia and three more people in Kharkiv were injured.

On July 6, around 9:35, the enemy launched an aerial UAV attack on Kremenchuk, hitting the building of the district TRC and SP and a residential building nearby.