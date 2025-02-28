Tax authorities shut down an illegal poker club in Kyiv: what was discovered during the raid?
Kyiv • UNN
An illegal gambling establishment operating under the guise of sports poker without a license was discovered in Kyiv. The inspection revealed illegal sale of alcohol and gambling without cash registers.
An illegal gambling club operating under the guise of sports poker was exposed in Kyiv. The inspection showed that the establishment provided gambling services without a license, violating the law. This was reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
As part of the audit, the tax authorities made a control purchase of poker chips, which confirmed the fact of providing illegal services. The transactions were conducted without the use of cash registers, which was recorded on video recorders.
In addition, it was found that the club sold alcoholic beverages without issuing fiscal receipts, which is also a violation. The company did not have licenses to organize gambling and sell alcohol. After a joint inspection with the National Police, the equipment used for illegal activities, as well as alcoholic beverages sold in the establishment, were described and seized.
The administrative proceedings are currently underway, and the company will be fined for violating the legislation on the organization of gambling and alcohol trade.
Recall
