“Talk to this 'ukrop' personally and 'zero' him out": DIU intercepts Russian commander's order to execute Ukrainian serviceman

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55077 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149002 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128300 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135857 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172030 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104492 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113968 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131531 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130396 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42165 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100516 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102750 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164763 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181666 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130399 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131533 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143165 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134761 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151928 views
“Talk to this 'ukrop' personally and 'zero' him out": DIU intercepts Russian commander's order to execute Ukrainian serviceman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24688 views

Intelligence has received evidence of an order from the commander of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation to kill a captured Ukrainian serviceman. This is another case of violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian army.

The Main Intelligence Directorate intercepted a conversation between the occupiers, during which the commander of the Russian army ordered the execution of a Ukrainian serviceman.

This is reported by the GUR, and transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to the DIU, intelligence intercepted a conversation between the occupiers, during which the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th army of the Russian Federation gave a criminal order to execute a prisoner of war of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is yet another proof of the systematic violation of international humanitarian law by the occupying army. Waging a criminal war, the Russian army does not hesitate to resort to the most despicable and vile crimes. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people

- the DIU noted.

In the conversation, the occupier reports to his commander about the next mission and the capture of a Ukrainian soldier, who in turn tells the occupiers to “personally talk to this ‘ukrop’ and ‘zero’ him out.

Recall

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian troops shot four captured Ukrainian defenders. The prosecutor's office opened a war crime investigation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

