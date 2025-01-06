“Talk to this 'ukrop' personally and 'zero' him out": DIU intercepts Russian commander's order to execute Ukrainian serviceman

The Main Intelligence Directorate intercepted a conversation between the occupiers, during which the commander of the Russian army ordered the execution of a Ukrainian serviceman.

This is reported by the GUR, and transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to the DIU, intelligence intercepted a conversation between the occupiers, during which the commander of a unit from the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th army of the Russian Federation gave a criminal order to execute a prisoner of war of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is yet another proof of the systematic violation of international humanitarian law by the occupying army. Waging a criminal war, the Russian army does not hesitate to resort to the most despicable and vile crimes. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people - the DIU noted.

In the conversation, the occupier reports to his commander about the next mission and the capture of a Ukrainian soldier, who in turn tells the occupiers to “personally talk to this ‘ukrop’ and ‘zero’ him out.

Recall

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian troops shot four captured Ukrainian defenders. The prosecutor's office opened a war crime investigation.