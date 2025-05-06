Passing driving licence exams in Ukraine will become more difficult: details on new conditions

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16435 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22144 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52730 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41478 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47798 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88163 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47131 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40602 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57664 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130897 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Passing driving licence exams in Ukraine will become more difficult: details on new conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2590 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has updated the conditions for taking driving exams: the intervals between attempts at the practical exam have been increased (up to 30 days after the third failure) and the technical means of control have been updated.

Passing driving licence exams in Ukraine will become more difficult: details on new conditions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has published a draft order on new conditions for taking exams to obtain a driver's license. According to it, the intervals between practical exams are increased, and the placement of technical control devices is updated.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The process of taking exams to obtain a driver's license is being updated in Ukraine. The main thing is that the terms for retaking the practical exam are increased.

For example:

  • if a person fails the exam for the first time, the next practical exam is scheduled no earlier than ten calendar days later;
    • if a person fails the practical exam for the second time, the next one - no earlier than twenty calendar days later;
      • If it fails for the third time, then after thirty calendar days.

        The procedure for using technical means of control and video recording of exams is also defined. We are talking about 3-4 technical means, depending on the type of vehicle.

        Rada plans to decide on the withdrawal of licenses from drivers restricted in driving - in particular, based on lawsuits from the TCR06.05.25, 10:23 • 6578 views

        For example:

        • in a category B vehicle used for stationary practical examination, at least four technical control devices are permanently placed (installed);
          • in vehicles of categories C, C1, D, D1, BE, CE, C1E, DE and D1E, at least three technical control devices are permanently placed (installed) or fixed on portable structures.

            The new appendix 1 "Scheme of location of stationary placement (installation) or fixing on portable structures of technical control devices in (on) vehicles used for practical examination" to Instruction No. 408 establishes the method of placement (installation) or fixing of technical control devices on vehicles.

            You can see the changes at the link on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. 

            Let us remind you

            The EU has agreed on amendments to the rules for issuing driving licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being reduced.

            In Kyiv region, the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center helped future drivers pass exams for a bribe: he was informed of suspicion 17.03.25, 16:22 • 104849 views

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Auto
            Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
