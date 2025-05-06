Passing driving licence exams in Ukraine will become more difficult: details on new conditions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has published a draft order on new conditions for taking exams to obtain a driver's license. According to it, the intervals between practical exams are increased, and the placement of technical control devices is updated.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The process of taking exams to obtain a driver's license is being updated in Ukraine. The main thing is that the terms for retaking the practical exam are increased.

For example:

if a person fails the exam for the first time, the next practical exam is scheduled no earlier than ten calendar days later;

if a person fails the practical exam for the second time, the next one - no earlier than twenty calendar days later;

If it fails for the third time, then after thirty calendar days.

The procedure for using technical means of control and video recording of exams is also defined. We are talking about 3-4 technical means, depending on the type of vehicle.

Rada plans to decide on the withdrawal of licenses from drivers restricted in driving - in particular, based on lawsuits from the TCR

For example:

in a category B vehicle used for stationary practical examination, at least four technical control devices are permanently placed (installed);

in vehicles of categories C, C1, D, D1, BE, CE, C1E, DE and D1E, at least three technical control devices are permanently placed (installed) or fixed on portable structures.

The new appendix 1 "Scheme of location of stationary placement (installation) or fixing on portable structures of technical control devices in (on) vehicles used for practical examination" to Instruction No. 408 establishes the method of placement (installation) or fixing of technical control devices on vehicles.

You can see the changes at the link on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The EU has agreed on amendments to the rules for issuing driving licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being reduced.

In Kyiv region, the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center helped future drivers pass exams for a bribe: he was informed of suspicion