In Kyiv region, the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center helped future drivers pass exams for a bribe: he was informed of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
The administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center is suspected of bribery. For 10-14 thousand hryvnias, he helped to pass exams, assuring that it is impossible to get a license without his help.
In Kyiv, a suspicion has been reported to the administrator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, who helped future drivers pass exams, taking 10-14 thousand hryvnias for these "services". The defendant in the case emphasized that it is impossible to obtain a driver's license without his assistance, writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
The Prosecutor's Office has notified the administrator of one of the Territorial Service Centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Kyiv region of suspicion. The man helped future drivers to successfully pass exams in service centers and subsequently obtain driver's licenses. In this way, he committed an offense under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion of illegal benefits for exerting influence)
The investigation established that the man worked as an administrator in the Kyiv region and helped two drivers for money to successfully pass exams in one of the capital's services and obtain a driver's license.
In particular, for successfully passing the exam in Kyiv, a woman was forced to pay ten thousand hryvnias. The administrator informed her that it was impossible to do this without "help".
In order to obtain documents on studying at a driving school without attending it and to obtain category "C" rights, another man had to pay four thousand hryvnias. However, it turned out that there is information in the registers about the deprivation of his driver's license for driving under the influence of alcohol. In order to change this information, it was also necessary to pay.
It should be noted that after "completing" his studies at the driving school, in mid-February 2025, the man was to take a practical exam at the service center in Kyiv. However, everything was postponed to March due to searches in service centers and the fear of administrators to commit illegal actions
However, already in March, the man was "helped" to pass the practical exam. At the same time, the price of the issue increased to 14 thousand hryvnias. Thus, the administrator received a total of 29 thousand hryvnias. Currently, the defendant in the case has been notified of suspicion.
