A scheme to speed up car re-registration is blocked in the Kyiv service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs
Administrators of the Kyiv service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and their accomplice from Kyiv are suspected of interfering with the electronic queue to speed up car registration. This was reported by the Department of Internal Security of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Kyiv City Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police and Kyiv police investigators have served notice of suspicion to three administrators of a service center in Kyiv who issued reserve coupons to individuals from an electronic queue and to a Kyiv resident who helped re-register a car for an additional fee. It is reported that the woman estimated the service of re-registering a car under an expedited procedure and with a fake certificate at UAH 3,500.
The PSC found that three TSC administrators unreasonably interfered with the electronic queue system, where they changed the status of reserve coupons intended only for the privileged category of people to make certain people receive them.
During the searches, they found and seized draft records, copies of documents for third parties, forms of documents and seals with signs of forgery, computer equipment, and money.
The TSC administrators are charged with Part 3 of Article 361 (Unauthorized interference with the work of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 8 years in prison.
Investigators served the Kyiv woman with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 (Abuse of Influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She can spend up to 5 years behind bars.
Fraudsters posing as employees of MIA service centers offer to buy driver's licenses without exams. The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes that you can only get a license in person after passing the exams.
