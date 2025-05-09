$41.510.07
Szijjártó Comments on Exposure of Hungarian Spy Network in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5240 views

Péter Szijjártó believes that information about Hungarian spies in Ukraine may be propaganda. He noted that Hungary will be able to sort out the situation only after receiving official data.

Szijjártó Comments on Exposure of Hungarian Spy Network in Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that his country can sort out the situation with the disclosure of the Hungarian spy network in Ukraine only if official information is received. Currently, he believes that "anti-Hungarian propaganda" is being used, UNN writes with reference to the Hungarian publication 444.

Details

It is obvious that anti-Hungarian propaganda is often used in Ukraine. Anti-Hungarian propaganda, which in many cases turned out to be completely unfounded

– Szijjártó said in an interview with ATV in response to the news that Ukrainian counterintelligence claims to have exposed a Hungarian military spy network in Zakarpattia.

Szijjártó also asked everyone to "be careful about any news that appears in what he called "Ukrainian propaganda." The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry also noted that they have not yet received official information from the Ukrainian side.

We will be able to deal with this only if we receive some details or official information, but until then it should be classified as propaganda that should be treated with caution.

- Szijjártó said.

Let us remind you

On Friday, the SBU published news about the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence, whose members were actively operating in Zakarpattia. According to the investigation, it was found that the spies were monitoring military bases and tracking the sentiments in the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. All information was transmitted to the Hungarian military liaison officer.

One of the agents of the spy cell, as reported by the SBU, was a 40-year-old former soldier from the Berehove district, who was recruited by foreigners and transferred to "standby mode" back in 2021.

According to the counterintelligence and investigators of the SBU, the curator "activated" this agent in September 2024.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the defendants about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Currently, comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all members of the agent network of Hungarian intelligence.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
Security Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
