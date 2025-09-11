Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Kyiv of the extraordinary deterioration of relations between Hungary and Ukraine over the past 10 years. Szijjártó wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

I can say that Kyiv is fully responsible for the extraordinary deterioration of relations between Hungary and Ukraine over the past 10 years. Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that the situation may worsen even further, but one thing remains unchanged and certain: we are interested in having good relations with all neighboring countries, including Ukraine. We did not deprive the Hungarian minority in Hungary of their rights, we are not jeopardizing the energy security of Ukrainians, and we do not want to drag them into war. - wrote Szijjártó.

He added that relations between Hungary and Ukraine are very complex, but he "sincerely hopes that in the next ten years they will be better than they have been over the past ten years."

We are ready for this, but it must also be clearly understood that this depends solely on Kyiv and Ukraine. - added Szijjártó.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine "cannot" join the European Union for a number of reasons.