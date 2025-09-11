Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 1016 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 4348 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 3818 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 3272 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 9872 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 11271 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 13622 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 12828 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 13015 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 14041 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 21350 views
Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponedSeptember 11, 06:49 AM • 4362 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meetingSeptember 11, 07:22 AM • 21508 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 19021 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 21223 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 4358 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 9878 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 21326 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 44109 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 103981 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Kaya Kallas
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 1190 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 21326 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 19088 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 30013 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 94592 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27

Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Kyiv is fully responsible for the extraordinary deterioration of relations between the countries over the past 10 years. He also noted that Hungary is interested in good relations, but the situation depends on Kyiv.

Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Kyiv of the extraordinary deterioration of relations between Hungary and Ukraine over the past 10 years. Szijjártó wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

I can say that Kyiv is fully responsible for the extraordinary deterioration of relations between Hungary and Ukraine over the past 10 years. Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that the situation may worsen even further, but one thing remains unchanged and certain: we are interested in having good relations with all neighboring countries, including Ukraine. We did not deprive the Hungarian minority in Hungary of their rights, we are not jeopardizing the energy security of Ukrainians, and we do not want to drag them into war.

- wrote Szijjártó.

He added that relations between Hungary and Ukraine are very complex, but he "sincerely hopes that in the next ten years they will be better than they have been over the past ten years."

We are ready for this, but it must also be clearly understood that this depends solely on Kyiv and Ukraine.

- added Szijjártó.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine "cannot" join the European Union for a number of reasons.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv