Systematically stole diesel fuel: six Ukrzaliznytsia employees notified of suspicion

In Zakarpattia, railway workers were exposed for siphoning diesel fuel into canisters and selling it to local residents for cash. The perpetrators caused hundreds of thousands of hryvnias in damages.

Six employees of the Lviv and Odesa branches of "Ukrzaliznytsia" are under suspicion due to discovered facts of fuel theft amounting to over 300 thousand hryvnias.

Currently, a scheme of systematic theft of diesel fuel from Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives has been exposed.

According to the investigation, the defendants siphoned fuel at a machine station, where locomotives were specially directed. Diesel fuel was poured into canisters and sold to local residents for cash.

Six episodes were documented in October-November. Based on the available facts, the theft of almost 5,000 liters was exposed, of which more than 3,800 liters the participants managed to sell.

During nine searches, 1.4 tons of fuel, pumps, hoses, almost 200 canisters, cash, and a car were seized. All six detainees were notified of suspicion of theft committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecutor's office will petition for their detention.

The sanction of the article is from 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.

The State Bureau of Investigation blocked a large-scale scheme for the illegal sale of over 700 tons of special diesel fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, amounting to approximately 28 million hryvnias.

