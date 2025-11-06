Money demanded through a fake duplicate website on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Ukrainians told how to protect themselves from fraudsters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine warns citizens about cases of extortion of funds on behalf of law enforcement officers through a fake duplicate website. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine states: after clicking on a malicious link, the user's computer is blocked and forced to pay a fake fine, threatening criminal liability.

Fraudsters work as follows:

First, they create a phishing site that imitates the official resource of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Links to it are embedded in sites with various types of content;

When a person clicks on the link, a fake web page appears with the logos of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a text part. The text describes an alleged violation by the user and demands payment of a fine allegedly on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

The page has either a QR code or an active link for making a money transfer;

The text threatens the user to force them to act quickly and without thinking.

How to protect yourself from fraudsters - advice from law enforcement officers

Do not follow suspicious links. It is worth remembering that the real web address of government agencies always has the gov.ua domain;

Under no circumstances should you make any payments on suspicious resources;

However, if you have already entered any data or made a transfer, you should immediately contact your bank and the Cyberpolice.

Recall

The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the cyberpolice warn Ukrainians: fraudsters are selling "fake" cars with forged documents and with cunning schemes to deceive potential buyers online.