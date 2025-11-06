Money demanded through a fake duplicate website on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Ukrainians told how to protect themselves from fraudsters

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9562 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 13984 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 14965 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 15896 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38230 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 32151 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 35864 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49394 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38598 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32384 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20322 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences09:24 AM • 13000 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds09:36 AM • 11238 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20373 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18016 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9546 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 10375 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18161 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20523 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38222 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20435 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 23661 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 25621 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 42240 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 46423 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mushrooms
The New York Times

Money demanded through a fake duplicate website on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Ukrainians told how to protect themselves from fraudsters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine warns about a fraudulent scheme of extorting money on behalf of law enforcement officers through a fake website. Users' computers are blocked and they are threatened with criminal liability for non-payment of a fake fine.

Money demanded through a fake duplicate website on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Ukrainians told how to protect themselves from fraudsters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine warns citizens about cases of extortion of funds on behalf of law enforcement officers through a fake duplicate website. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine states: after clicking on a malicious link, the user's computer is blocked and forced to pay a fake fine, threatening criminal liability.

Fraudsters work as follows:

  • First, they create a phishing site that imitates the official resource of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Links to it are embedded in sites with various types of content;
    • When a person clicks on the link, a fake web page appears with the logos of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a text part. The text describes an alleged violation by the user and demands payment of a fine allegedly on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;
      • The page has either a QR code or an active link for making a money transfer;
        • The text threatens the user to force them to act quickly and without thinking.

          How to protect yourself from fraudsters - advice from law enforcement officers

          • Do not follow suspicious links. It is worth remembering that the real web address of government agencies always has the gov.ua domain;
            • Under no circumstances should you make any payments on suspicious resources;
              • However, if you have already entered any data or made a transfer, you should immediately contact your bank and the Cyberpolice.

                Recall

                The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the cyberpolice warn Ukrainians: fraudsters are selling "fake" cars with forged documents and with cunning schemes to deceive potential buyers online.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
                Technology
                Bank card
                National Police of Ukraine
                Ukraine