Systematic embezzlement of budget funds: Kravchenko spoke about suspicions against 10 officials in Bukovyna

10 officials from Bukovyna received suspicions of abuse of office and embezzlement of budget funds, which caused damage to the budget of almost 10 million hryvnias. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with units of the National Police, BEB, SBI, and with the operational support of the SBU, notified 10 officials of Bukovyna of suspicion for abuse of office, embezzlement of budget funds, and other corruption offenses (Parts 4, 5 of Article 191 and Parts 1, 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). With their actions, the officials caused damage to the budget of almost 10 million hryvnias. - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

"No indulgences": Kravchenko sent hundreds of prosecutors with disabilities for inspection

According to him, suspicions were received by:

– former head of the infrastructure, capital construction, and road operation department of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration – for embezzlement of budget funds during the procurement of emergency recovery works to eliminate the consequences of natural disaster on local roads;

– head of the capital construction and repair department of the infrastructure and landscaping department of the Chernivtsi City Council – for embezzlement of budget funds during the procurement of works for the capital repair of an inter-building driveway;

– former head of the regional department of Derzhheokadastr – for illegal transfer of two communal land plots into private ownership;

– head of the Kadubivtsi village council – for embezzlement of budget funds during works on the capital repair of the school's food block;

– head of the Brusnytsia village council – for abuse of power in the interests of a commercial structure;

– head of the Klishkivtsi village council – for embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of a sports ground;

– head of the KNP "Khotyn Multidisciplinary Hospital" of the Khotyn City Council and a procurement specialist of this hospital – for embezzlement during the procurement of air conditioners at inflated prices;

– general director of KP "Chernivtsivodokanal" and a leading public procurement specialist of the same KP – for embezzlement during the purchase of a vehicle for transporting emergency repair crews.

I emphasize: the geography of responsibility is the entire country. Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Lviv, or Dnipro – it doesn't matter. Every crime has a time, place, and name. Every violator will answer before the law. - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Recall

On July 14, it was reported that prosecutors notified 6 officials of suspicion, three of whom were detained, for causing damages to the capital's budget and a private enterprise of over 46 million hryvnias. Among the suspects are a state registrar of the Kyiv City State Administration and officials of communal enterprises.

Destruction of the "blue line" metro tunnel in Kyiv: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed evidence of concealment of the subway's emergency state