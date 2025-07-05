Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction: emphasized attention to front line sections where there is a threat of Russian offensive actions

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 67654 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 136443 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 72294 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 84113 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 112405 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 189174 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195981 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171548 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168463 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104298 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.3m/s
34%
752mm
Popular news
To Moldova for 13 thousand dollars: police in the capital detained an illegal "travel agent"July 5, 02:20 AM • 3009 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 4 injured, houses destroyedJuly 5, 05:04 AM • 2128 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipelineJuly 5, 05:41 AM • 5992 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteran06:29 AM • 4789 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known06:38 AM • 4735 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 67654 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 136443 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 91696 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 96259 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 202189 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 1461 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 130408 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 161122 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 135781 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 136618 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction: emphasized attention to front line sections where there is a threat of Russian offensive actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked for two days in Kharkiv Oblast, where he discussed strengthening defense. In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, over 60 enemy assaults were repelled last week.

Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction: emphasized attention to front line sections where there is a threat of Russian offensive actions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction in Kharkiv region, stating that he does not ignore any section of the front where there is a threat of new enemy offensive actions, as he wrote on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

I do not ignore any section of the front, especially in those areas where there is a threat of new enemy offensive actions. I dedicated two days to working with units in the Kharkiv region.

- wrote Syrskyi.

According to him, he worked together with the Commander of the Joint Forces - Commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Here, in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, our soldiers repelled a total of over 60 enemy assaults last week. About a dozen battles are still ongoing every day.

- noted Syrskyi.

"On site, I studied the operational situation in detail. I discussed with the command of the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine ways to strengthen the stability of the defense. I clarified the primary needs and requests of our military. I gave instructions to resolve problematic issues," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

Syrskyi noted that "the Russians are trying to press with numbers, but we must be prepared, apply effective tactical and technological solutions to prevent the invaders from advancing."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9