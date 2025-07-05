Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction: emphasized attention to front line sections where there is a threat of Russian offensive actions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction in Kharkiv region, stating that he does not ignore any section of the front where there is a threat of new enemy offensive actions, as he wrote on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

I do not ignore any section of the front, especially in those areas where there is a threat of new enemy offensive actions. I dedicated two days to working with units in the Kharkiv region. - wrote Syrskyi.

According to him, he worked together with the Commander of the Joint Forces - Commander of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Here, in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, our soldiers repelled a total of over 60 enemy assaults last week. About a dozen battles are still ongoing every day. - noted Syrskyi.

"On site, I studied the operational situation in detail. I discussed with the command of the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine ways to strengthen the stability of the defense. I clarified the primary needs and requests of our military. I gave instructions to resolve problematic issues," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

Syrskyi noted that "the Russians are trying to press with numbers, but we must be prepared, apply effective tactical and technological solutions to prevent the invaders from advancing."