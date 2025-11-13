Syrskyi revealed the situation in the Pokrovsk direction: there is no talk of Russian control over Pokrovsk or operational encirclement

There is no question of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces group, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram, writes UNN.

The stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad operation area depends on the level of interaction and coordination of actions of military command bodies, units and subunits involved in performing combat missions. - wrote Syrskyi.

To this end, the Commander-in-Chief noted, he made a trip to the Pokrovsk direction. "Together with the commanders, we focused on the results of previously defined tasks and planned further actions," he indicated.

"The Pokrovsk direction remains the main one in the context of the enemy's offensive. The largest number of daily assault actions of the enemy is recorded here, a significant part of his group operating on the territory of Ukraine is concentrated here. The enemy, in particular, is trying to take advantage of difficult weather conditions," Syrskyi said.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, "our main tasks remain the gradual taking control of designated areas, maintaining and protecting existing logistics routes, as well as organizing additional ones - for timely provision of our defenders with everything necessary and uninterrupted evacuation of the wounded." "On the approaches and directly in the urban development, a constant struggle continues with small enemy infantry assault groups, less often - the destruction of light enemy equipment," he added.

"Servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to prevent the enemy from moving and consolidating," Syrskyi emphasized.

"The search and destruction of the enemy continues in the adjacent Ocheretyne direction. Over the past 7 days, as a result of search and strike operations, 7.4 km² of the territory of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups," he reported.

There is no question of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces group. The struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! - Syrskyi emphasized.

