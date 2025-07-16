Syrskyi received guarantees of support from the new commander of NATO forces in Europe

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held his first telephone conversation with the new Commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command Europe, US Air Force General Alex Grinkevich. He received assurances of further support for our state from the US and NATO, UNN writes, citing Syrskyi's Telegram page.

Held my first telephone conversation with the new Commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command Europe, US Air Force General Alex Grinkevich. The conversation took place in the spirit of true partnership - Syrskyi reported.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that he received firm commitments from General Grinkevich regarding a new package of weapons for Ukraine.

Received firm commitments of support from both America and the Alliance. Following the recent statement by US President Trump and NATO Secretary General Rutte about a new package of weapons for Ukraine, an intensive phase of cooperation awaits us in the coming months - Syrskyi emphasized.

Addition

US President's Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, heard reports from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Joint projects on localizing weapons production, sanctions against the Russian energy sector, and the operational situation were discussed.

Commander of the Latvian Armed Forces Kaspars Pudans made a working visit to Ukraine, familiarizing himself with the situation on the eastern front. He met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, discussing the operational situation and Latvia's accession to the "Coalition of the Willing."