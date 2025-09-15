Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in response to an inquiry from UNN, confirmed the information regarding the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to dismiss Volodymyr Silenko, commander of the 17th Army Corps, and Maksym Kituhin, commander of the 20th Corps, from their positions.

Details

As reported by the Main Directorate of Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, such personnel decisions by the Commander-in-Chief are related to the two commanders' shortcomings in troop management. The consequences of ineffective leadership were, most importantly, personnel losses and territorial losses in the areas of responsibility in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka directions.

The mentioned officers will continue their service in other positions. - summarized the General Staff.

It was a month of trials, positive changes, and results: Syrskyi revealed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 2025

Context

According to Ukrainian media, the 17th Corps, led by Silenko, is performing tasks in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Defense Forces have recently lost the village of Kamianske and part of the village of Plavni, located on the bank of the Dnipro River.

The 20th Corps, led by Kituhin, is fighting on the border of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the Russians managed to break through into Dnipropetrovsk region.