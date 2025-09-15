$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 6944 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 13857 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 18864 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 23050 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 52862 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 35235 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32068 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35878 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57933 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed the commanders of the 17th and 20th corps, Volodymyr Silenko and Maksym Kituhin, due to shortcomings in troop management. This led to personnel and territorial losses in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka directions.

Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in response to an inquiry from UNN, confirmed the information regarding the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to dismiss Volodymyr Silenko, commander of the 17th Army Corps, and Maksym Kituhin, commander of the 20th Corps, from their positions.

Details

As reported by the Main Directorate of Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, such personnel decisions by the Commander-in-Chief are related to the two commanders' shortcomings in troop management. The consequences of ineffective leadership were, most importantly, personnel losses and territorial losses in the areas of responsibility in the Zaporizhzhia and Novopavlivka directions.

The mentioned officers will continue their service in other positions.

- summarized the General Staff.

It was a month of trials, positive changes, and results: Syrskyi revealed the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August 202508.09.25, 10:29 • 3696 views

Context

According to Ukrainian media, the 17th Corps, led by Silenko, is performing tasks in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Defense Forces have recently lost the village of Kamianske and part of the village of Plavni, located on the bank of the Dnipro River.

The 20th Corps, led by Kituhin, is fighting on the border of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the Russians managed to break through into Dnipropetrovsk region.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi